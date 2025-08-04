Customs Intercept 1,620 Birds Bound For Kuwait

Officers of Nigeria Customs Service at the Murtala Mohammed Area Command in Lagos State have intercepted a consignment of birds destined for illegal export to Kuwait.

The live birds, over 1,620 in number are species of Ringnecked Parakeets known as Parrots and Canaries feather tagged Green and Yellow Fronted.

The interception, carried out under the leadership of the Customs Area Controller, Michael Awe, was the result of routine inspections by vigilant officers of the MMIA Command.

Awe said that as Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, no illegal shipment will slip through the cracks under his watch at the airport without the required permit and documentations.

He stated that investigation has commenced to apprehend the perpetrators while the fragile creatures have been handed over for rehabilitation and re-introduction to the natural habitat.

“Under my watch, no illegal shipment will pass through this airport. My officers are on high alert at all times. Their eagle eyes are trained to detect and intercept any unlawful activity,” Awe said.

The Nigeria Customs Service noted that Nigeria, as a signatory to CITES, is committed to preventing illegal wildlife trafficking and ensuring that international trade in endangered species is regulated, responsible, and sustainable.

While investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those behind the attempted smuggling, the fragile birds will be handed over to the National Parks Service (NPS) for rehabilitation and possible reintroduction into their natural habitat.

The handover underscores the Customs Service’s commitment to inter-agency cooperation, in line with the policy direction of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi Adewale, MFR, who also serves as the current Chairman of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Council.

Just last month, the command intercepted 75 Bags of Pangolin scale and 2 live Pangolin