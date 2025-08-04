Lagos Govt Declares 176 Estates Illegal Over Unapproved Layouts

The Lagos State Government has declared the development of 176 estates in Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and other parts of the state illegal for failing to obtain mandatory layout approvals.

The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the government issued developers a 21-day ultimatum to begin the process of regularising their documentation or face sanctions.

It accused the estates of violating planning regulations by not securing layout approvals, which it said was a mandatory requirement for estate development in the state.

“The Lagos State Government has identified 176 illegal estate developments, predominantly located in the Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe axis of the state, and has given them a 21-day ultimatum to process their layout approvals.

“These estates, deemed illegal due to their failure to obtain layout approvals from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, were listed in a document published by the Ministry on Monday,” the statement partly read.

The Permanent Secretary of the Office of Physical Planning, Oluwole Sotire, said the affected estates undermined the sustainable development goals of Lagos and violated the guiding principles of the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda.

He warned that the ministry would not tolerate unauthorised developments that disrupt the state’s physical planning framework.

See the full statement below: