Single-Term Debate Diversionary, Problem-Solving Utmost – Falana

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has labelled as diversionary the debate of a single term of four years propagated by politicians, including opposition arrowhead, Peter Obi.

“I’m not going to join the campaign for power shift or power remaining in one part of the country for four years or eight years. No, that’s diversionary,” Falana said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

For the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the most important focus of politicians should be on solving the problems of insecurity, electricity outages, hunger, among others, that militate against average Nigerians.

Falana said, “You insult the Nigerian people when you base the politics of the country, when you hand over the politics of the country to a few people to decide who should govern the country, for how many years and which side of the country should rule the country, which religious group should rule the country.

“For goodness’ sake, can we address the problems confronting the country and embrace those who have solutions to the problems of the country?

“Section 224 of the Constitution provides that every political party in Nigeria shall have as part of its aims and objects, the fundamental objectives of state policy.

“Section 14 of the Constitution, the most important thing, states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Let us begin to address problems confronting the country, including electricity, because without electricity, we cannot have industrialisation.”

Ahead of the 2027 election, Obi has restated his decision to serve for a single-term of four years to complete the unwritten rule of eight-year power rotation between the southern and northern regions of Nigeria.

Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), hopes to succeed former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as Nigeria’s president in 2027.

In May 2023, Tinubu, a southerner, took over from a northerner, Muhammadu Buhari, who served for eight years. Tinubu is seeking re-election in 2027 but many members of the opposition and Nigerians have criticised his administration for plunging citizens into unprecedented hardship with his economic reforms.