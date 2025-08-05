Benue Assembly Suspends Five Members

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended five members.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Terver Zamber, said the lawmakers were suspended for three sittings for tempering with the report on the activities of the Chairman, Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri.

He identified them as Hon. Shimawua Terna, Hon. Mathew Damkor, Hon. Cephas Dyako, Hon. Moses Egbodo and Hon. Isaac Echekliye, saying they are all members of the House Standing committee on Local Government, Security and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“During the presentation of the report on the floor of the house, the chairman and members of the committee deviated from the real findings,” the statement read.

“The House, dissatisfied with the report, constituted a five -member ad-hoc committee headed by Hon. Ipusu to investigate further and uncover the actual situation.

“Accordingly, the house suspended the members of the entire committee for three sittings for covering the truth on the misappropriation, abuse of office and closure of the Legislative Chamber by the Otukpo Local Government Chairman to protect him from punishment.”

See the statement below: