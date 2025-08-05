First Lady Donates ₦1bn, Relief Materials To Disaster Victims In Niger State

The First Lady and Chairperson of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Oluremi Tinubu, has donated ₦1 billion and a large consignment of relief materials to the Niger State Government to assist victims of recent natural and human-induced disasters across the state.

The donation, which includes 2,000 bags of 50kg rice, 16,000 wrappers for women, clothing, and over 100 pairs of shoes, is targeted at residents affected by floods, boat accidents, banditry, and fire outbreaks in different parts of the state.

Announcing the support during a visit to the Niger State Government House in Minna, Remi Tinubu said the initiative aligns with the goals of the Renewed Hope Initiative, which aims to rebuild lives, restore dignity, and offer hope to those affected by crises.

“We understand these are difficult times for many families,” she said. “But we pray that God comforts the bereaved, heals the injured, and strengthens the displaced. As a mother, I share in your grief and pain. Together, we can bring hope and relief to these communities.”

The First Lady also expressed condolences over the recent flood disaster in Mokwa, which claimed several lives and displaced many residents, as well as the tragic boat accidents and banditry incidents across the state.

Senator Tinubu praised President Bola Tinubu for his swift approval of emergency relief interventions, including food support and funds for the reconstruction of homes lost to the Mokwa flood.

She also commended Governor Umaru Bago for his quick response and proactive support to affected families, describing him as a “compassionate and committed leader.”

In his remarks, Governor Bago expressed deep gratitude for the First Lady’s visit and intervention, noting that Niger remains the only riverine state in Northern Nigeria, hosting four hydroelectric dams and two major waterfalls.

“We have faced multiple challenges—from floods to insurgency and boat mishaps. But with support like this, we are confident in our recovery efforts,” the governor said.

He also revealed that the ₦1 billion donation has already been credited to the state’s emergency relief account and will be deployed transparently for the benefit of the victims.

“This gesture by the Renewed Hope Initiative has brought real hope to our people,” Bago noted. “We thank you, Your Excellency, and pray that God continues to replenish all that you have given.”

The governor further announced that the Niger State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially endorsed President Tinubu for a second term, applauding his leadership and the compassionate interventions championed by the First Lady.