Police Arraign Suspected Assassin For Murder In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a suspected assassin, Wasiu Akinwande, popularly known as Olori Eso, at the Ogba Magistrate Court, Ogba area of the state.

Akinwande faces 11 counts bordering on murder, unlawful possession of arms, and felony, among others.

Spokesman, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Popularly known as Olori Eso, 44-year-old Akinwande is described as the “most wanted vicious and notorious hired killer.” He was apprehended during a coordinated tactical operation code-named ‘Silence, Speed and Surprise’ carried out by the Command’s Tactical Squad in his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State.

Hundeyin had stated that Akinwande, who is known for terrorising Mushin and surrounding areas, was trailed to Ogun after efforts to nab him were unsuccessful.

Also recovered were exhibits comprising large cache of weapons and incriminating items from Akinwande’s residence, which the suspect “freely admitted he was using for his killing operations with his gang.”

“Akinwande’s criminal activities have left trauma, horror, agony and pains in the families of victims of his numerous high-profile crimes under investigation by the Lagos State Police Command. Despite his escapes from one state of the country to another over the years, the Lagos State Police Command remained resolute in its pursuit of Justice,” he said.

“The operatives of the Command raided his house in Mushin, and recovered cache of weapons and incriminating items he freely admitted he was using for his killing operations with his gang.”

Recovered from his abode in mushin are assorted firearms as: Two (2) AK-47 rifles, one K2 Assault rifle, one (1) Red Ryder rifle, three (3) pump action rifles , two (2) locally made single-barrel pistols, five magazines, Fifty-seven (57) live cartridges, seventy (70) 5.56 live ammunition, twenty-seven (27) 9mm ammunition, one (1) expended 5.56 ammunition, One (1) dagger, three (3) walkie-talkies and nine (9) international passports belonging to different individuals.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has been directed to lead other specially selected crack detectives to broaden the investigation of the cases and round up all other suspects linked to Wasiu Akinwande and bring them to justice. Four families have already come forward to identify him as the suspect behind the killings of their children and wards.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Olohundare Jimoh, also reassured all Lagosians that their safety and security remain top priority of the Command.