Brazil Seeks WTO Relief Against Trump’s Tariffs

Brazil on Wednesday approached the World Trade Organization for relief against trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, sources in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told AFP.

The 50-percent tariff on several Brazilian goods went into force Wednesday over what Trump has termed a “witch hunt” against his far-right ally Jair Bolsonaro, the former president on trial for plotting a coup.

The sources said Brazil’s government had filed a request for consultations with the US mission to the WTO, the first formal step in the trade body’s dispute settlement process.

Trump’s latest tariff salvo raised duties on Brazil from 10 percent to 50 percent for key exports including coffee, beef and sugar.

Broad exemptions on products such as orange juice and civil aircraft somewhat softened the blow.

Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin previously told journalists the new tariff would apply to about 36 percent of the country’s exports to the United States.

In an executive order last week, the Trump administration lashed out at Brazilian officials for “unjustified criminal charges” against Bolsonaro, on trial for allegedly plotting a coup to wrest back power after losing the 2022 presidential elections to Lula.

Trump’s order, which also criticized Brazil’s digital regulation, charged that the Lula government’s recent policies and actions threatened the US economy, national security, and foreign policy.

AFP