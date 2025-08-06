FAAN Probes K1 De Ultimate For ‘Spilling Alcohol On Airport Officer’

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has commenced an investigation into an airport incident that involved Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as K1 De Ultimate.

The airport managers said the musician spilt alcohol on an airport officer during boarding at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Lagos-bound flight, FAAN spokesperson Obiageli Orah said in a statement, was scheduled to be operated by ValueJet Airlines.

“During boarding, the passenger attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security personnel and the Flight Captain,” FAAN stated.

The Authority said the musician tried to board the plane with a flask containing liquid later identified as alcohol in violation of aviation laws.

“The passenger was informed of this regulation but reportedly declined to comply.

“As boarding continued, an airline security officer asked the passenger to step aside for further clarification. The passenger allegedly refused and spilled the contents of the flask on the officer, which turned out to be alcohol. The Flight Captain intervened but faced similar resistance.”

The atmosphere reportedly became charged when the singer allegedly moved to the front of the aircraft and refused to vacate the area till security officers took him away.

“The Authority will not tolerate any actions that compromise operational integrity or undermine aviation safety standards, regardless of the individuals involved.

“This matter is under thorough investigation, and all parties found culpable will be held accountable according to the law.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended two ValueJet pilots connected to the incident which was described as a serious breach of safety protocols.