Jigawa Completes 26 Inherited Road Projects, Launches 48 New Ones — Govt

The Jigawa State Government says it has completed all 26 road projects it inherited from previous administrations and has commenced work on 48 new road projects across the state, totaling 976 kilometres.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Muhammad Gumel, who said the developments are part of the Umar Namadi-led administration’s push to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the state, especially in rural areas.

“All the 26 inherited road projects have now been completed, some of which were either at the early stages or not even started at all when we took over,” Gumel stated. “These roads have connected hundreds of rural communities and eased movement for farmers, traders and residents.”

He revealed that the government has also initiated 48 new road projects since assuming office in 2023. “Governor Namadi’s administration flagged off 48 new road projects covering 976 kilometres. As we speak, 30 of these projects have reached advanced stages of completion,” Gumel added.

He noted that despite economic challenges such as hyperinflation and naira devaluation, the government has remained committed to delivering on its infrastructure promises.

One of the flagship projects, the Sundimina – Birnin Kudu Road, was highlighted for being completed within just seven months. “That road was awarded at a cost of N11.5 billion, and we are proud to say it has already been completed,” he said.

Other major projects currently ongoing include the 47-kilometre Sara – Gantsa Road awarded at N11 billion, and 15 feeder roads that are between 70 to 80 percent completed. Urban road projects in Bulangu and Gandun Sarki, as well as the Dutse township network, are reported to be at 60 to 70 percent completion.

Gumel further explained that the state is also undertaking rehabilitation works on several failed or flood-damaged roads. “We are not only constructing new roads; we are also maintaining failed sections, many of which were either poorly constructed in the past or affected by flooding,” he said.

Some of the roads undergoing maintenance include the Eastern Bypass, Madobi-Danguli Road, Zakirai-Gujungu-Hadejia Road, Basirka-Gwaram Bridges, Balago-Auno-Kafinsa Hausa Road, Andaza-Aujara Road, Unguwar Mani-Koreyal-Korau-Gwiwa Road, and Tsamiya-Yalwan Damai Road.

On the financial side, Gumel disclosed that the administration inherited liabilities amounting to N82 billion. “The previous administration paid only N32 billion before leaving office. Governor Namadi’s government has since paid the remaining N50 billion,” he said.

Residents and observers have welcomed the development, citing the road projects as crucial for economic growth, agricultural transportation, and overall state connectivity.

Governor Namadi has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that Jigawa State continues on a path of sustainable development and inclusive infrastructure growth.