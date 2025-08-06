Kano Transport Commissioner Resigns Over Bail Scandal

The Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Ibrahim Namadi, has resigned following a controversial role in standing surety for an alleged drug baron, Sulaiman Danwawu.

Namadi’s resignation came just hours after Governor Abba Yusuf received the official report from a high-level investigative committee probing Namadi’s involvement in the case.

Speaking through a statement made available by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the embattled commissioner said his resignation was in the “overriding public interest,” citing the need to protect the integrity of the administration.

“As a member of an administration that has consistently championed the fight against the sale and consumption of illicit drugs, it behoves me to take this step—painful as it may be,” Namadi stated.

“While I maintain my innocence, I cannot ignore the weight of public perception and the need to protect the values we have collectively built.”

Namadi expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for the opportunity to serve, pledging continued loyalty to the principles of transparency and good governance.

“I must, as a good citizen, strive to protect, preserve, and uphold the trust and vision we have worked so hard to instill in our dear state,” he said.

“I remain loyal to the ideals that brought this administration into office.”

Governor Yusuf Responds

Governor Yusuf has accepted Namadi’s resignation and used the occasion to reaffirm his administration’s hardline stance on drug-related crimes.

“Our government will not compromise on discipline, transparency, and justice. The well-being and future of our youth must be protected at all costs,” the governor said.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy on drug abuse and trafficking. No one, regardless of office, will be shielded from accountability.”

The governor advised all political appointees to “act with caution” on sensitive matters, urging them to always seek official clearance before involving themselves in cases of public interest.

Investigative Committee Findings

The resignation follows the submission of a detailed report by the investigative committee chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ibrahim, during a formal presentation at the Government House.

The committee uncovered that Namadi voluntarily applied to serve as surety for the defendant, Sulaiman Danwawu, on July 18, 2025, submitting an affidavit confirming his status as a serving Commissioner.

“He was fully aware of the drug-related nature of the charges,” said Farouk Ibrahim during the briefing.

“While no evidence suggests financial inducement or personal ties to the accused, his actions contradicted the State Government’s strict stance against drug trafficking.”

Other key findings include:

1. Namadi pledged to comply with all court-imposed bail conditions.

2. He failed to exercise “adequate caution” despite the gravity of the charges.

3. There was no evidence he paid the ₦5 million bail sum, which was only referenced in the defendant’s affidavit.

4. No material or financial inducement was found.

Despite these findings, the committee found no direct violation of law, but concluded that the Commissioner acted against the ethical expectations of his office.