Ballon d’Or: Nnadozie, Madugu Nominated For Best Goalkeeper, Women’s Team Coach Awards

Victorious Super Falcons goalie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and coach Justine Madugu have received nominations for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Nnadozie was nominated for the Women’s Yachine Trophy while Madugu was nominated for the Women’s Team Coach of the Year Trophy.

The Brighton goalkeeper was among a five-woman shortlist which also included Ann-Katrin Berger of Germany and Gotham FC, Cata Coll of FC Barcelona, Hannah Hampton of England and Chelsea, and Daphne Van Domselaar of Arsenal.

The former Paris FC shot stopper was part of the Super Falcons team that recently won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after defeating the host country, Morocco, 3-2 after a brilliant comeback at the final in Rabat on July 26, 2025.

Nnadozie emerged as the goalkeeper of the tournament where the Super Falcons won their 10th title.

Madugu, who led the team’s victorious campaign, was nominated for the Women’s Team Coach of the Year Trophy, alongside

Other nominees on the list are Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor, Arthur Elias of Brazil’s women’s national football team, Renée Slegers of Arsenal, and the coach of the English women’s national football team, Sarina Wiegman.

The 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on September 22, 2025, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.

For their heroic performance at WAFCON, President Bola Tinubu conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger on the team.

He awarded the players the naira equivalent of $100,000 each and the technical team the naira equivalent of $50,000 each.

The President also said members of the team would each receive a three-bedroom apartment.