Criminals Won’t Go Scot-Free In Imo — Commissioner

The Imo State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, has said that the state government is intolerant of crime in the state.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics, Emelumba said that the level of security in the state had improved as there was no hiding place for criminals.

While addressing concerns over the killing of seven people in the Ideato North Local Government Area of the state, he said, “Yes, it took some time, but the most important thing is that he [the suspect] was arrested and I think the government should be commended for going all out to ensure he was arrested.”

On the current state of security, the commissioner said, he said there had been an improvement compared to previous years.

“That does not mean we have a completely safe Imo State. Like every other society, we still have security breaches here and there.

“That does not in any way suggest that the situation is getting worse. As far as I am concerned, these cases are not as frequent as they used to be in the past,” he added.

He assured the public that efforts were underway to bring the perpetrators of the latest killings to justice.

On the controversial Monday sit-at-home directive, Emelumba said,

“I can tell you that in Imo State, the sit-at-home thing is almost history.”

He added that while fear still lingers among some citizens, the government had done everything to reassure the public.

“We have done everything to reassure the people that they are free to come out and work on Mondays. And I think they are responding. Even in the villages, some of them have started responding, and they have seen that they are safe,” he noted.

He said that Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration had significantly increased investment in infrastructure.

“We are constructing an iconic, flyover bridge, for which the cost is in billions. We are also doing a Federal Government road, the one from Owerri to the boundary of Port Harcourt, Rivers [State] and Imo,” he stated.