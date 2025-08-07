FG Dismisses 15, Demotes 59 Correctional Officers

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has taken disciplinary action against officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service, dismissing 15 personnel and demoting 59 others after concluding deliberations on 231 disciplinary cases.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Deputy Controller of Corrections and Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar.

According to the statement, the cases were presented to the Board by the Disciplinary and General Purpose Committee (BDGPC) following extensive investigations and due process.

“Following a thorough review, the Board approved various disciplinary measures in line with its commitment to enforcing discipline and upholding the integrity of the Service,” the statement said.

In addition to the dismissals and demotions, 42 officers received written warning letters as corrective measures, while 8 personnel were compulsorily retired from service. One officer had their rank reversed and was directed to refund all earnings received while wrongly holding the rank.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Nominates CEO, Commissioners For NERC

The Board also noted that it exonerated 16 personnel found not guilty of the allegations levelled against them.

It added that seven officers remain suspended pending further investigation into their involvement in an ongoing case.

“In one case, an officer was suspended from duty and recommended for handover to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for prosecution due to the gravity of the offence,” the statement added.

The CDCFIB, under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunde Ojo, reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining ethical and professional standards across all cadres.

Commenting on the development, the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwacuhe, assured the public that all disciplinary matters would continue to be handled with fairness and in strict adherence to established procedures.