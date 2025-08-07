License Of Airlines That Fly Kwam 1 Will Be Withdrawn — Keyamo

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo has condemned in strict words, the unruly behaviour of Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde popularly known as K 1 de Ultimate at the Abuja airport.

Keyamo said the act of blocking a moving aircraft by the singer was unacceptable and reprehensible.

This was as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) wielded its big stick and blacklisted the singer on Thursday for six months for blocking a ValueJet aircraft from taxiing on the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The decision underscores the zero-tolerance policy of both FAAN and NCAA towards any acts of aggression, non-compliance or disruption within the aviation environment,” the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said.

The minister said any local or international airline that fly the singer risk its license be withdrawn.

The sanction slammed on Ayinde followed a directive from Keyamo that the singer, who behaved unruly, wasn’t above the law.

THE INCIDENT INVOLVING VALUEJET AND KWAM 1: I have received reports from all the relevant Aviation agencies regarding the altercation between the staff and crew of ValueJet and Kwam 1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. I have also… pic.twitter.com/STma3UfKo8
— Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK) (@fkeyamo) August 7, 2025

Recall that the NCAA on Wednesday suspended two ValueJet pilots for unsafe behaviour at the airport during the incident.

The pilots had taxied the plane while Ayinde was visibly seen in viral videos and a clip shared on X by the minister blocking the aircraft.

According to FAAN, trouble started when Ayinde was prevented from boarding the Lagos-bound flight because he held a flask with alcoholic content, which he allegedly spilled on an aviation staffer during a fit of rage.

In a post on X, Keyamo said the NCAA was correct to suspend the two erring pilots, but he faulted the one-sided judgment, insisting that the unruly passenger be dealt with too.

Keyamo said, “Contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 has said, he constantly moved his position on the tarmac to actually blocked the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off. This is totally unacceptable behaviour.

“The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here which akin to a hostage situation.

“In the circumstances, I have also directed the NCAA to place Kwam 1 on a no-fly list pending further and full investigation, just like the Captain and Pilot. All airlines, both domestic and international, should immediately be informed of this directive and anyone who flouts this directive risk the withdrawal of their operating license.”

The singer is hugely popular in southwest Nigeria, where his traditional fuji music — a staple among the Yoruba ethnic group — originated.

A staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu, he has a close relationship with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and has performed at many of the party’s rallies across the country.

He also performed at the presidential inaugural ball when Tinubu was sworn in May 2023.