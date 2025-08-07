Peter Obi Never Spent Labour Party Funds On 2023 Presidential Campaign – Ex-Treasurer

A former national treasurer of the Labour Party (LP), Oluchi Oparah, Thursday debunked the allegation that a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, tampered with party funds during his 2023 presidential campaign.

Oprah insisted that Obi personally financed his activities and even contributed financially to the party.

According to her, he not only funded his campaign activities but even helped stabilise the party financially when he joined.

“There was nothing of such. Mr. Obi never spent any money meant for the party,” Oparah said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, when asked to react to the allegation by a chieftain of the LP, Abayomi Arabambi, that Obi spent party funds on his campaign.

“In fact, he lifted the party from zero level to where it is today,” she added.

She revealed that prior to Obi’s defection to the party, the Labour Party was heavily indebted and unable to pay the salaries of its employees.

According to her, Obi met all the financial requirements expected of him and even made donations to the party from his resources.

“Mr. Obi fulfilled every righteousness financially towards the Labour Party. There was never a time he asked for a dime from the party—unlike other political parties will do,” she stated.

The former treasurer also addressed the structure of campaign financing, noting that every candidate running for office was entitled to operate their campaign account, separate from the party’s official accounts.

She explained that the Labour Party also maintained its financial accounts for party activities.

“He spent a lot of money on the Labour Party, we have programmes that Mr obi solely financed by himself. Obi spent from his money because the Labour Party did not have a dime,” Oparah said during the interview.

She also criticised what she described as a lack of accountability in the current All Progressives Congress-led government and urged Nigerians to focus on holding the ruling party responsible for its actions rather than attacking Obi.

Also, she further challenged those accusing Obi of financial misconduct to publicly present evidence of payments they claimed to have made to the Labour Party.

“As far as I am concerned, Mr. Obi was the only person who showed interest in contesting on the platform of the Labour Party. So, anyone claiming whatsoever should come out to show us the particular account to which they paid whatever thing they say they paid to the Labour Party,” she maintained.

Oprah praised Obi’s charitable nature, describing his philanthropic activities as a consistent trait long before his time as a presidential candidate, adding, “Anyone that knows Mr. Obi very well knows that his act of charity is five and six, like the air he breathes.”