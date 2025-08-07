The North Has No Issues With Tinubu, Well-Represented In His Govt — Oyalowo

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayo Oyalowo, says northern Nigeria has no issues with President Bola Tinubu, insisting that the region remains significantly represented in his administration.

Oyalowo, who spoke on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, said those suggesting otherwise are simply grieved over their personal interests not being met.

“Tinubu has no problem with the North. Today, the North is well-represented in this government. As we speak, some of the most important offices in this government are held by Northerners.

“He just appointed the Chairman and CEO of the NERC from Kano. So, the North has no issue with Tinubu. The only people who have issues with him are those who didn’t get what they were looking for,” he said.

The APC chieftain dismissed concerns about Tinubu’s ability to retain support in the 19 northern states, particularly the North-West, North-Central, and North-East, come the 2027 general election.

“We would get more votes in those places. Forget when the elite talk, because the elite are negotiating, asking for something,” Oyalowo stated.

He referenced recent videos showing students in Sokoto jubilating after their NELFUND fees were paid, saying such scenes reflect real support from average Nigerians.

“That video was not from Ogbomoso or Lagos, it was Sokoto. Those are real human beings. Recently, in Bauchi too, students came out thanking Tinubu for paying their fees.

“The honest truth is that some Nigerians have decided to only complain about hunger and ignore the good that is happening. But those who needed to be touched have been touched,” he said.

Oyalowo also addressed concerns about the president’s critics, including prominent figures like Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, suggesting they represent only a minority view.

“Did you listen to the governor of Katsina when he spoke recently? Did you hear the governor of Kaduna? These are the current northern leaders, and they are telling their people what Bola Tinubu has done for them.

“There was even a town hall meeting with all northern political leaders, and the outcome was positive. They highlighted what the president has done for the region,” he explained.

Oyalowo acknowledged that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has maintained a critical stance, saying, “The ACF has never seen anything positive in what Tinubu has been doing.”

Tinubu, who got some votes from the North in the 2023 elections, is seeking re-election in 2027.