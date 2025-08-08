2027: PDP Threatens Stiffer Sanction Against Members Endorsing Tinubu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday warned members of the party expressing support for President Bola Tinubu to retrace their steps or face stiffer sanctions.

It criticised errant members for their actions, describing them as anti-party and against the opposition party’s constitution.

“In the light of the foregoing and the instancy of protecting and preserving the existence of our Party and its electoral fortune, the NWC, pursuant to the provisions of Section 59 (1) of the PDP Constitution hereby issues a strong reprimand against such anti-party activities and cautions those involved to retrace their steps or face stiffer sanctions as provided in the PDP Constitution,” the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said in a statement.

The NWC expressed dismay over the persistent public media outbursts against the PDP by some prominent members, whose actions and utterances, including their declaration of support and willingness to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

These, it said, violated the provision of the PDP constitution (as amended in 2017), which constitutes a serious threat to the stability and sustenance of our party.

“Specifically, Section 10 (6) of the PDP constitution provides that ‘No member of the party shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its elected government’.

“Such anti-party activities have continued to negatively impact the PDP, leading to division, disaffection, and heavy hemorrhaging of members with the capacity to diminish our party’s electoral fortune if not immediately checked,” the statement read.

The NWC, however, urged its members to remain loyal and focused.

It also asked them to continue to work assiduously towards the successful conduct of the PDP National Convention scheduled to be held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

Amid the lingering crisis in the PDP, some prominent members of the party have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of the President.

On July 28, 2025, a former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, announced his endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term in office.

Fayose, a chieftain of the PDP, also endorsed the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji of the APC, and his deputy for a second term in office, during an APC event at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti.

“I want to join all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly Ekiti leaders and followers, to endorse publicly without reservation, the President and Commander of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, for a second term and to equally endorse our Governor, Abayomi Oyebanji, and his deputy for a second term,” the former PDP governor said.

Five days earlier, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the PDP in the state declared support for Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Adeleke, who made this known through a statement shared via his official X handle, following a strategic meeting with the PDP leadership caucus in Osogbo, said, “I remain in the PDP, the party that gave me the platform to serve the good people of Osun. I have been unanimously endorsed by the Osun PDP for a second term in 2026.

“Our party in Osun has also endorsed President Tinubu for re-election in 2027, recognising him as a proud son of our state.”