50 Kidnap Victims Rescued In July 2025 – Katsina Police Command

The Katsina State Police Command on Friday said it foiled several bandit attacks, which led to the rescue of over 50 kidnapped victims in the State.

This is part of the achievements recorded by the Command in July 2025, aimed at ensuring the safety and security of lives and properties in the state, where several strategies were employed.

Within the period under review, 302 suspects were arrested for various crimes, including 14 for armed robbery, 22 murder/culpable homicide suspects, 25 suspected rapists, 20 suspected vandals, alongside eight suspected fraudsters.

READ ALSO: Police Bust Car Theft Syndicate In Rivers, Recover 22 Stolen Vehicles

Others include 26 suspected illicit drug peddlers and 194 persons, who were arrested in connection with offences not mentioned above.

Exhibit recovered includes: 199 rustled animals, comprising 161 cows and 68 sheep, three suspected stolen motor vehicles, and two suspected stolen motorcycles.

Similarly, a quantity of illicit drugs and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, and a large quantity of vandalised armoured cable were recovered.

READ ALSO: Police Recover Stolen Baby In Ekiti, Arrest Suspect

The spokesman of the command, Abubakar Sadiq, in a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters, Katsina, attributed these achievements to the support of the Katsina State Government and the good people of the state.

“We sincerely express our deepest appreciation for their support, collaboration, and assistance in our crime-fighting efforts to maintain law and order in the state,” he said.

He, however, solicited more support and cooperation from the members of the public to enable the command to further improve on these successes.