Abductors Of AAUA Staff Demand ₦7m Ransom From Family

The gunmen who kidnapped Mr. Omoniyi Eleyinmi, a staff member of Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, have contacted his family, demanding a ransom of ₦7 million for his release.

Mr Eleyinmi, a Faculty Officer in the university’s Faculty of Education, was abducted on Sunday at his residence in Supare-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen had lurked around his residence, and upon his arrival on a commercial motorcycle, they quickly got hold of him and took him away while shooting sporadically to scare away people who might try to resist them.

According to a family source, who pleaded to remain anonymous, the kidnappers, who made contact with Mr Eleyinmi’s family on Thursday for the ransom, had on Wednesday allowed the wife of the victim to briefly speak with him for her to verify that he is alive.

The source disclosed that the kidnappers had initially demanded 100 million naira ransom, but it was later reduced to seven million naira, after a series of pleas and negotiations.

Following the development, the Alumni Association of AAUA, which Mr Eleyinmi belongs has called for donations from Nigerians in order to raise the funds to pay for his ransom.

In a statement issued by the Global Publicity Secretary of the association,

O’Seun Ogunsakin, it appealed for timely donations, saying it would go a long way in ensuring that Mr Eleyinmi reunites with his family hale and hearty.

“Distinguished Alumni, I am sure that the majority of you must have heard the news of the kidnapping of one of us, Niyi Eleyinmi, who is the Faculty Officer of the Faculty of Education, AAUA,” the statement read.

“Eleyinmi was kidnapped on Monday, and the kidnappers have demanded a sum of seven million Naira (₦7,000,000). It is on this note that I want to passionately appeal to you to donate towards securing the safe release of Niyi from his captors.”

“We have just 24 hours to raise the aforementioned sum. Kindly make your donation into the account below:

Polaris Bank 1011167606 Akinwande Joyce Morenikeji. May God help us as we make the donation.”

Reacting, the Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Olusola Ayanlade, said that the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, had directed tactical commanders to ensure that the victim was rescued unhurt as well as apprehend those involved in the abduction.

While distancing the police from ransom negotiation, Mr Ayanlade said, “The Commissioner of Police has directed all tactical commanders to swiftly act and ensure that the victim is rescued.

“He also directed that all suspects connected with the crime be apprehended.

“We are assuring the people of Ondo State that we are on top of the situation, and we are not resting on our oars,” Ayanlade stated.