FG Pays Second Tranche Of Wage Award Arrears

The second tranche of the outstanding ₦35,000 wage award arrears to federal civil servants has been paid, the Federal Government said on Friday.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) in a statement in Abuja, said the government had earlier paid one month out of the initial five months outstanding arrears.

In the statement signed by the Director (Press and Public Relations), Bawa Mokwa, it added that with the payment of the second tranche, there remain three tranches to be exhausted to settle the wage award arrears.

The OAGF stated that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the Federal Government had not reneged on payment of the wage award arrears, stressing that the Federal Government will continue to pay the wage award in instalments of ₦35,000 per month until the outstanding arrears are settled.