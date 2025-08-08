Olubadan: Oba Olakulehin Laid To Rest With Military Honour

The late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The funeral service, held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, was attended by dignitaries from far and near who joined a large congregation to celebrate the life and enduring legacy of the revered monarch.

His coffin was draped in the national flag with military regalia.

In his sermon, the Archbishop of Ibadan Province of the Anglican Communion, Williams Aladekugbe, described Oba Olakulehin’s significant contributions to the community as enduring, portraying him as a cherished traditional ruler and a symbol of unity for the people of Ibadan.

While celebrating the late monarch’s profound impact on the Ibadan community and beyond, the clergyman reflected on his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people, highlighting how his reign was marked by a dedication to peace, unity, and cultural preservation.

Aladekugbe said Oba Olakulehin’s leadership was characterised by compassion and wisdom, qualities that endeared him to all who knew him.

He emphasised the legacy of service that the late monarch left behind, acknowledging Oba Olakulehin’s efforts in fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse groups within the community, which played a crucial role in maintaining harmony in a rapidly changing world.

The bishop noted that the monarch’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive society would continue to inspire future generations.

“Oba Owolabi Olakulehin was more than a king; he was a father, a guide, and a beacon of hope for many.

“His dedication to the welfare of his people and his commitment to justice will forever be remembered. As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the rich legacy he has left us, one that encourages us to strive for a better future.

“His reign was a testament to the power of love and unity, qualities that we must carry forward in our hearts,” Bishop Aladekugbe concluded, urging all to honour the late monarch’s memory by embodying the values he championed throughout his life.

The final burial rite has now cleared the way for the enthronement process of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, to begin in full swing after his nomination and endorsement by kingmakers.

The preparation by the state government, kingmakers, and the emerging ruling house.