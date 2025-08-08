Sowore: Supporters Protest In Abuja, Lagos, Demand Activist’s Release

Protesters have stormed the Force Headquarters in Abuja and the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, demanding the release of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Most of the protesters, dressed in black attire, brandished the national flag and chanted anti-government songs, asking the police authorities to free Sowore.

The protesters alleged intimidation by an unnamed Assistant Commissioner of Police, refuting claims that they barricaded the roads.

“We are exercising our fundamental constitutional rights,” one of the protesters told journalists in the early hours of the day.

“We did not block any road, an Assistant Commissioner of Police is here to intimidate us. He came alongside a dog to attack us. We are here within the ambit of the law, let it be on record.”

At the Lagos Command Headquarters in the Ikeja area of Lagos, the protest began around 10:00 am, and they have vowed to return until Sowore is released.

No police officer has addressed the protesters in Lagos.

Sowore, in the company of his supporters, had arrived at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, on Wednesday afternoon to honour the police invitation.

The NPF, through the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, is investigating Sowore over alleged “forgery and inciting disturbance.”

However, reports emerged that the police authorities detained Sowore on Thursday as he had not yet secured his freedom.

The development was greeted with widespread condemnation across the country.

The Force came under criticism after allegedly breaking the hand of Sowore during an attempt to forcibly transfer him from custody to court on Thursday.

Amnesty International claimed that the activist was subjected to violence by officers at the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja around 6:00 a.m. on the day.

The rights group called the action a blatant violation of human rights and due process.

“Amnesty International just received deeply disturbing reports of a violent attempt by the police to forcibly drag activist Omoyele Sowore from his cell to court at 6:00 a.m. As a result, he sustained a severe injury on his left hand and has since been taken to an unknown location,” the organisation wrote on its Facebook page.

“We are calling on Nigerian authorities to call the police to order and halt any further physical harm to Sowore. He must be immediately given adequate medical care. Attempting to drag Sowore to a judicial process without recourse to his lawyer is a flagrant disregard for the rule of law.”

It demanded that the “Nigerian authorities must release Sowore unconditionally and drop all bogus and politically motivated charges against him.”

“The authorities should listen to critics instead of seeking to gag them through outright abuse of power,” part of Amnesty’s post read.