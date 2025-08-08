Sowore Confirms Release From Police Detention

Human rights activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has been released from police custody.

Sowore confirmed his release on a post on his X handle on Friday.

Announcing his release in a post on X, Sowore accused the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of unlawful conduct, while expressing gratitude to supporters who stood by him during his detention.

He, however, said that his freedom was “nothing to celebrate” as the struggle for justice continues.

“The Nigeria Police Force and its illegal IGP have capitulated to the demands of the revolutionary movement. I have been released from unjust, unwarranted, and unlawful detention.

“However, it is nothing to celebrate, work tongues, but I can’t do without thanking you all for not giving up. You’ve all seen the power of unity #RevolutionNow,” he stated.

Nigeria Police Force @PoliceNG and its illegal IGP has capitulated to the demands of the revolutionary movement, I have been released from unjust, unwarranted & unlawful detention. However, it is nothing to celebrate, work tongues, but I can’t do without thanking you all for not… pic.twitter.com/sQx0iPVnd7 — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 8, 2025

Sowore, in the company of his supporters, had arrived at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, on Wednesday afternoon to honour the police invitation over alleged “forgery and inciting disturbance”.

But reports emerged that the police detained him on Thursday.

The development was greeted with widespread condemnation across the country.

The police also came under fire after allegedly breaking the hand of Sowore during an attempt to forcibly transfer him from custody to court on Thursday.

Amnesty International claimed the activist was subjected to violence by officers at the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja at 6 am.

“As a result, he sustained a severe injury on his left hand and has since been taken to an unknown location,” the organisation wrote on its Facebook page.

“We are calling on Nigerian authorities to call the police to order and halt any further physical harm to Sowore. He must be immediately given adequate medical care. Attempting to drag Sowore to a judicial process without recourse to his lawyer is a flagrant disregard for the rule of law,” the rights group stated.

Obi Faults Detention

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had faulted the detention of a human rights activist.

Obi said Omoyele’s detention shortly after he voluntarily honoured an invitation by the police was a miscarriage of justice and an abuse of state power.

“From all indications, no urgency or criminal flight risk warranted such high-handed treatment.

“To detain a citizen who came of his own accord, without the public disclosure of clear, lawful charges, is not only a miscarriage of justice but an abuse of state power,” Obi stated in a post on X on Thursday night.

Protesters Storm Force HQ

Meanwhile, protesters stormed the Force Headquarters in Abuja and the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters earlier on Thursday, demanding the release of Sowore.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Most of the protesters, dressed in black attire, brandished the national flag and chanted anti-government songs, asking the police authorities to release him.

They alleged intimidation by an unnamed Assistant Commissioner of Police, debunking claims that they barricaded the roads.

“We are exercising our fundamental constitutional rights.

“We did not block any road; an Assistant Commissioner of Police is here to intimidate us. He came alongside a dog to attack us. We are here within the ambit of the law, one of them stated.