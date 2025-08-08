Troops Kill Seven Terrorists, Foil Attack On Borno Community

Seven Boko Haram terrorists have been killed as troops of the Nigerian military repelled an attack on Rann, a community along the Nigerian–Cameroon border in Lake Chad.

The terrorists attempted to infiltrate Rann, in the Kalabalge Local Government Area of Borno State, from Cameroon on Thursday night but met resistance from Nigerian troops, who engaged them until the early hours of Friday before successfully repelling the attack.

Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Abdulsallam Abubakar, in a chat with Channels TV shortly after leading troops on the offensive, disclosed that several weapons were recovered as the terrorists fled with injuries sustained in the gun battle that ensued.

While explaining, he said, “Troops of OPHK repelled a Boko Haram attack yesterday in the Rann community. The terrorists, coming in from the Cameroonian border, engaged our troops in a fierce gun battle from eleven o’clock on Thursday night to around two o’clock early morning on Friday.

“Seven terrorists were killed in the over three-hour fight. Several of them escaped with gun wounds. Troops trailed them using blood stains; more casualties will be recorded.

“We recovered an RPG bomb, AK-47 rifles, magazines, and other explosive devices, which they planned to use in Rann.

“They came in from Cameroon; they took advantage of the porousness of our borders. But our troops are ever motivated against any adversity. The air component command of OPHK was very crucial to the success of this operation. They provided air support to the ground troops while also guiding with surveillance.”

Rann is the headquarters of the Kalabalge LGA.

It is a five-hour drive from Maiduguri, approximately 184km away.

The LGA has had to grapple with inaccessible roads, flooding, and the Boko Haram insurgency, but troops of the Nigerian Army have continued to dominate the general area.

Also, troops of Operation Hadin Kai and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) arrested a suspected Boko Haram logistics supplier, Ahmadu Mohammed Dogo, in Maiduguri.

He was caught transporting fuel concealed in drink bottles, allegedly bound for Gamboru-Ngala, a key logistics route for insurgents.

This was disclosed to Channels TV by a CJTF member attached to the operating troops.

Gamboru-Ngala is a border LGA at the fringes of Lake Chad.

It shares a boundary with Fotokol, a Cameroonian border community.