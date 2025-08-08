We Want You To Come Back To PDP, Bauchi Gov Tells Obi

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has appealed to a former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the plea during a courtesy visit by Obi at the government house, Bauchi.

“We want you to come back to PDP. Please come back, that is where you belong. Don’t go to where there is disarray,” the governor said.

Earlier, Mohammed spoke about the need for a stronger united political front to challenge the current administration.

“This ADC, PDP, NNPP, and the rest must come together if we must unseat the present administration that is not doing well. We have to come together.

“We don’t hate the present administration, we wish they will do better. As I discussed with you, there is no budget, there is no plan, and everything is about politics from day one.

“We have to unite as the opposition, swallow our ego and interests so that we can present a common front to confront the goliath,” the governor noted.

In his response, Obi said he was not ruling out the possibility of working with Governor Mohammed in the future.

He said, “We are working together; we are not separate. I believe that right now we are going through difficulties in all the parties, so what we are trying to do is to navigate where we will come together and do the right thing for the future of our children.”

The former Labour Party presidential candidate also paid a private visit to educational institutions and awarded scholarships worth ₦15 million to students of a nursing college and an Islamiyah school.

He also held an interactive session with students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, where he fielded questions on governance and national development.