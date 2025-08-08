Wike Moves Against Certificate Of Occupancy Violation, Inaugurates Committee

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated a committee to identify areas in the nation’s capital in violation of the Certificate of Occupancy issued to them.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony at the FCTA headquarters in Abuja, Wike lamented that there was no distinction between commercial and residential areas in the FCT.

This, he said, contravened the master plan of the city.

The minister also inaugurated a committee to oversee some issues that had sprung up between the FCTA and a private estate, River Park, located along the airport road in Abuja.

“Sometimes, the government will give a letter of intent to those engaging in mass housing, but we found out in most cases that the agreements are violated,” Wike said.

The minister gave two weeks for both committees to conclude their investigation and come up with recommendations for the government to take necessary implementation and action.

He also urged them to carry out their duties professionally, while warning that there would be consequences for those engaging in acts otherwise.