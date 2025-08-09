Davido Reveals $3.7m Cash Spent On Planned White Wedding To Chioma

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that preparations for his much-anticipated white wedding to wife Chioma Adeleke have already cost an estimated $3.7 million in cash.

“We’ve spent $3.7 million in cash. So, you should know what we are doing. It’s going to be crazy,” the 32-year-old singer said in a video shared on Instagram by fellow artiste Teni.

The couple arrived in Miami earlier this week, stepping off a private jet adorned with floral decorations and a chair marked “MRS”, a nod to the romance surrounding the celebration.

Videos from their pre-wedding party showed Davido wearing a white hat, blue suit jacket, white trousers, and Ankara fabric draped over his shoulders, while Chioma dazzled in a short white gown.

At the party entrance, a bold print reading “Chivido. Miami. 2025” on a white background greeted guests, resembling the signage seen at upscale bars and mart shops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by israeldmw (@isrealdmw)

Nigerian entertainers such as Zlatan Ibile, Teniola Apata, Adekunle Gold, Tunde Ednut, and Poco Lee were spotted among the attendees.

More videos also surfaced of some family members of Adeleke, including B-Red, arriving at the pre-wedding party.

Tunde Ednut, a close associate of Davido, confirmed that the Miami celebration, originally scheduled for August, will now take place this weekend.

This will be the third wedding ceremony for the couple, following their court wedding in March 2023 and their traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024, which drew top politicians, personalities and celebrities in the country.

Among the expected high-profile guests is Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, whose spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, reportedly confirmed his attendance.

READ ALSO: #Chivido2024: Davido, Chioma Wed In Lavish Ceremony

Davido and Chioma first met over a decade ago while she was studying at Babcock University. Their relationship became public in 2018, with Davido released his hit single Assurance in her honour.

He later released 1 Milli, another love song dedicated to Chioma, emphasising his willingness to pay any price to marry her.

The couple endured a public setback in 2021 amid infidelity rumours and suffered a loss in October 2022 when their first son, Ifeanyi, drowned in a Lagos residence.

They later welcomed twins in the United States in October 2023.

Davido has often credited meeting Chioma before his fame and wealth as a defining factor in his decision to settle down.

He revealed in a 2024 interview on The Bridge podcast that their early bond laid the foundation for their relationship, and if he had not met her before achieving success, he “might never have married.”

The Miami wedding is set to be a lavish affair, marking yet another milestone in one of Nigeria’s most followed celebrity love stories.