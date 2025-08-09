Oando Appoints New Company Secretary

The Board of Oando PLC has announced the appointment of Folasade Ibidapo-Obe as the new Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of the Company.

Her appointment is effective August 8, 2025.

Ibidapo-Obe succeeds Ayotola Jagun, who previously served in this capacity.

She is a legal and governance professional with about two decades of experience in different sectors, bringing a wealth of experience and deep expertise in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and company secretarial practice.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB Hons.) from the University of Lagos, Nigeria; a Master of Laws (LLM) (with distinction) in International Corporate Governance and Financial Regulations from the University of Warwick, U.K., and several professional credentials, including Fellowship as a Chartered Governance Professional and Chartered Secretary of the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada; Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist; Certified Fraud Examiner; Certified Ethics Officer; and memberships in the Nigerian Bar Association, Law Society of Ontario, Toronto Lawyers Association and Ontario Bar Association.

A dual-qualified lawyer, she is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and has been called to the Bar of the Province of Ontario, Canada. These affiliations reflect her unwavering commitment to ethical business practices, sound corporate governance and stakeholder engagement.

Ibidapo-Obe began her career at Strachan Partners and subsequently held progressive positions at Ocean and Oil Holdings Nigeria, Oando Energy Resources Inc., Toronto, Canada and Enghouse Systems.

Most recently, she served as the Assistant Corporate Secretary at Magna International Inc. in Aurora, Canada, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers.

“Ibidapo-Obe’s appointment underscores Oando’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and ensuring full compliance with global best practices. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of corporate governance will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our governance framework and uphold our commitment to ethical business practices.

“This appointment reflects our ongoing efforts to foster a culture of integrity, accountability and transparency, align with global best practices, and maintain the trust of our stakeholders.

“It is a testament to Oando’s proactive approach to governance and its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of corporate conduct,” the company said in a filing on the Nigerian Exchange Group.