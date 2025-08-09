VIDEO: Meet Young Yoruba Chief Crowned At 5

Chief Olamilekan Adebayo, popularly known as Adigun Olowe Yoruba, meaning “an encyclopedia of Yoruba proverbs,” was crowned chief of Sọlu Alade Kingdom, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, at just five years old.

Now aged nine, he has mastered over 500 Yoruba proverbs with English translations.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television, he recalled developing his passion at four when he surprised his father by correctly reciting a proverb he had overheard.

“They love me because I inspire them with my proverbs and make an impact,” he said.

In Yoruba culture, chiefs play key roles in governance and cultural preservation, making Adebayo’s early coronation an achievement that continues to draw admiration.