ADC Replies Kebbi APC, Accuses Ruling Party Of Desperation

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State has responded to recent remarks made by Abubakar Kana, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, who dismissed the ADC as “irrelevant” and “led by immature youths.”

In a statement issued by ADC State Chairman, Engr. Bala Sufiyanu, the opposition party, described Kana’s comments as “an act of desperation” from a ruling party increasingly rattled by the momentum of change building across the state.

The ADC accused the APC of failing the people of Kebbi, citing worsening poverty, growing insecurity affecting farmers, soaring youth unemployment, and a continued lack of basic infrastructure.

“Rather than confront these pressing issues, the APC has resorted to cheap verbal attacks against the only party offering a fresh, inclusive vision for Kebbi State,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: ‘We Don’t Know ADC Exists In Kebbi State’ – Kebbi APC

Responding to claims of inexperience among its young leadership, the ADC defended its youth-driven structure and cited examples from Nigerian history to challenge the notion that age defines leadership.

“If the APC believes youth equals incompetence, history says otherwise,” said Sufiyanu. “Gowon led Nigeria at 31, Murtala at 37, and Buhari at 41. It is vision, not age, that determines effective leadership.”

The party emphasized that Kebbi’s future depends on the energy, innovation, and courage of its youth. The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young leaders and rejected what it called the recycling of politicians who prioritize personal gain over public service.

Sending a warning to the ruling party, the ADC declared that no amount of criticism or political intimidation would derail its mission.

“You can insult us, but you can’t stop us. You can attack us, but you won’t break us,” the statement added. “The people of Kebbi are awake, and the era of unaccountable politics is coming to an end.”