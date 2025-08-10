Insecurity Will Threaten Peace In Kebbi If Not Addressed, Says Air Chief

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has called for concerted efforts to address the reports of insecurity in Kebbi State.

Abubakar, who spoke during a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir Idris at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, said the reports were concerning and could threaten the peace in the state.

He acknowledged that Kebbi, with its vast landscape and borders with two neighboring countries, presented unique security challenges.

“The reports of insecurity we are receiving from Kebbi are concerning. If not addressed, these issues could threaten the peace the state has enjoyed for years,” he stated.

He added that his visit was aimed at assessing the performance of Air Force personnel in the state, expressing satisfaction with their conduct and operations.

Abubakar assured the governor of intensified aerial surveillance and operations to root out terrorist elements and restore peace in affected areas of the state.

In his remarks, Governor Idris urged the Federal Government to establish an Air Force base in Kebbi to help tackle the security challenges facing the state.

He highlighted that the state had one of the best airports in the country, noting the state government’s ongoing collaboration with the Nigerian Army.

He also noted that the Nigerian Navy had recently pledged to establish a naval base in Yauri.

“I would like to commend the Chief of Air Staff for the efforts made in supporting the state. Whenever there are bandit attacks, the Air Force often comes to our rescue.

“Establishing a permanent base here will go a long way in addressing these security challenges, and the state government is ever ready to support and complement the efforts of the Air Force,” the governor said.