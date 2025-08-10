Raye’s Certificate Withheld, Service Year Extended By Two Months — NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has withheld the certificate of Lagos corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, extending her service year by two months.

In a statement on X on Sunday, the service wrote that Miss Uguamaye (State Code: LA/24B/8325), popularly known as “Raye,” was disciplined for her absence during the April 2025 clearance.

NYSC also debunked claims that the corps member was being targeted for being critical of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

READ ALSO: ‘Raye Deserves Support,’ Atiku, Obi Defend Corps Member Over Viral Video

“Contrary to false claims that she was denied a Certificate of National Service (CNS) due to critical remarks about the government, this assertion is entirely unfounded and false in its entirety,” the statement read.

“Rita is among the 131 Corps Members whose Certificates of National Service (CNS), were withheld for valid disciplinary reasons. Specifically, Rita’s service year has been extended by two months for failing to attend the April 2025 biometrics clearance, a decision that aligns with the NYSC Bye-Laws.

“It is important to note that this extension is a standard procedure and not unique to her case, and the principle of equal treatment was only applied in this case.”

The service explained that such extensions were a standard procedure applied uniformly, with no political motive involved, adding that similar sanctions had long been imposed on corps members who failed to meet clearance obligations.

“It is important to note that this extension is a standard procedure and not unique to her case, and the principle of equal treatment was only applied in this case,” the statement added.

CLARIFICATION ON NON-ISSUANCE OF CERTIFICATE OF NATIONAL SERVICE TO CORPS USHIE RITA UGUAMAYE, STATE CODE NUMBER LA/24B/8325, BY THE NYSC The NYSC Management wishes to a clarify misleading information circulating on social media regarding Corps Member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, State… pic.twitter.com/yfd0bYRfmg — NYSC NDHQ (@officialnyscng) August 10, 2025

CLARIFICATION ON NON-ISSUANCE OF CERTIFICATE OF NATIONAL SERVICE TO CORPS USHIE RITA UGUAMAYE, STATE CODE NUMBER LA/24B/8325, BY THE NYSC The NYSC Management wishes to a clarify misleading information circulating on social media regarding Corps Member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, State Code number LA/24B/8325. Contrary to false claims that she was denied a Certificate of National Service (CNS) due to critical remarks about the government, this assertion is entirely unfounded and false in its entirety. Rita is among the 131 Corps Members whose Certificates of National Service (CNS), were withheld for valid disciplinary reasons. Specifically, Rita’s service year has been extended by two months for failing to attend the April 2025 biometrics clearance, a decision that aligns with the NYSC Bye-Laws. It is important to note that this extension is a standard procedure and not unique to her case, and the principle of equal treatment was only applied in this case. The NYSC Management thus urges the public to approach this matter with understanding, as extending service for non-compliance is a longstanding tradition within the NYSC and should not be politicized. The NYSC Scheme remains committed to discharging its mandate, inline with the dictates of the constitution. Nigeria is Ours; Nigeria We Serve. Management.

Raye made headlines in March after she publicly criticised the present administration, accusing it of worsening economic conditions in Nigeria.

She had, in a viral video shared on her TikTok account, @talktoraye, expressed frustration over Nigeria’s economic conditions, lamenting the rising inflation and economic hardship.