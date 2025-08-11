UPDATED: AON Imposes No-Fly Life Ban On Ibom Air Passenger Over Assault

The Airline Operators of Nigeria has imposed a no-fly life ban on a female passenger, Comfort Emmanson, who allegedly assaulted airline officials on an Ibom Air flight inbound Lagos from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The AON, in a statement by its spokesperson, Obiora Okonkwo, on Monday, said the ban on Emmanson from flying with any AON member, either domestically or internationally, for life, takes immediate effect.

It also said anyone who exhibited such behaviour, going forward, would suffer a similar consequence.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While condemning the action of the passenger, the group said it constituted one of the most severe cases of unruly passenger behaviour witnessed in 2025.

“The incident, which Ibom Air described, from the initial refusal by the passenger to comply with safety instructions regarding mobile phone usage, which led to the brutal physical assault on Ibom Air crew members and the attempted use of a fire extinguisher as a weapon, constitutes one of the most severe cases of unruly passenger behaviour witnessed this year.

“This was not just disruptive; it was a sustained, violent attack that placed the lives of crew, passengers, and the integrity of the aircraft itself at risk. This behaviour is unacceptable.

“Therefore, effective immediately, the AON has placed Ms. Emmanson on its ‘No Fly’ list indefinitely. She is hereby banned from flying with any AON member, either domestically or internationally, for life.

The AON commended the airline for its swift and professional handling of the incident, adding that it fully endorsed the actions taken against Emmanson, who was a passenger on Ibom Air flight Q9 303.

READ ALSO: Ibom Air Female Passenger Arraigned, Remanded For Assaulting Officials

“Such incidents have become one too many, with the most recent being the incident involving Nigerian musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) on ValueJet and the unruly behaviour of Senator Adams Oshiomhole towards the members of staff of Air Peace. It is also worth mentioning that this incident exposes the vulnerabilities in the security response by the Aviation Security (AVSEC),” the AON stated.

“The AON urgently calls on FAAN to immediately review and tighten security procedures at all airports across the country. The AON stands united with Ibom Air and all our members in maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards unruly airline passengers.

“Going forward, anyone who exhibits such behaviour will suffer similar consequences. While we recognise the rights of passengers to express their grievances, such actions must follow due process. We are committed to protecting our employees, passengers, equipment, and to maintaining the highest safety standards,” it added.

Alleged Assault

Ibom Air had placed a travel restriction on Emmanson, for assaulting members of the airline’s Uyo–Lagos flight crew at the Lagos airport on Sunday.

Viral videos showed the passenger lashing slaps on one of the airline’s flight attendant, even as security officials tried to restrain her.

The airline said that shortly before take-off from Uyo, she was instructed to switch off her mobile phone.

“She bluntly refused to comply until the Pilot-in-Command made an announcement, after which a fellow passenger seated beside her took the phone and switched it off.

“This action prompted a verbal tirade from Ms. Emmanson. The situation was eventually calmed, and the flight departed as scheduled.

“Upon arrival in Lagos, Ms. Emmanson waited for all other passengers to disembark and then proceeded to confront the Purser who had earlier instructed her. She walked up to the unsuspecting Purser, stepped on her, forcibly tore off her wig, removed her glasses and threw it to the floor, and used her footwear to assault her,” the airline said.

“She slapped her several times and when the other cabin crew member tried to intervene, she slapped her too. She then attempted to forcibly remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon, an act that could have damaged and grounded the aircraft.

“The arrival of Ibom Air Security personnel, did not deter the passenger as she attacked them as well, lashing out violently at both Ibom Air and FAAN security. She was then restrained and removed from the aircraft by force. Even after disembarking, she continued to assault both Ibom Air and FAAN security staff, and even slapped the ground supervisor,” it added.

She was later reported to have been charged in and remanded at the Kirikiri correctional centre in Lagos on Monday.

The incident occurred days after a Fuji artiste, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, was banned by the NCAA for six months over his unruly behaviour at the Abuja airport last Tuesday.