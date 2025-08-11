EFCC Detains Ex-Gov Tambuwal Over Alleged ₦189bn Fraud 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, for questioning over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals to the tune of ₦189 billion.

A source at the commission who declined to be named confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Monday.

The official said the withdrawals were in flagrant violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

It is however not clear the period the withdrawals were made as of the time of filing this report.

It was learnt that Tambuwal arrived at the EFCC Abuja corporate headquarters at about 11:30 am and and faced interrogators on the alleged financial crime.



EFCC’s Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, however, declined to comment on the matter.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, served as the Governor of Sokoto State from 2015 to 2023.

He was the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015.