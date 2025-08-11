FG To Arraign Owo Church Attack Suspects Three Years After

The Federal Government is set to arraign Idris Omeiza; Al-Qasim Idris; Jamiu Abdulmalik; Abdulhaleem Idris, and Momoh Abubakar who are alleged to be responsible for the June 5, 2022 bombing of Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The suspects are to be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Federal Government filed nine counts bordering on terrorism against the five defendants.

The arraignment of the suspects comes three years after the then Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, said those behind the attack were arrested.

The National security Council had linked the attack to heinous activities of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Over 40 worshippers were killed and scores injured when marauders invaded the church during a Sunday service and open fire on Catholics during mass.