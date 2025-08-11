‘Justice Should Be Fair,’ Obi Faults Arraignment, Remand Of Ibom Air Passenger

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has faulted the arraignment and remand of Comfort Emmanson, a female passenger of the Ibom Air flight inbound Lagos from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, who was accused of assault and unruly behaviour.

Obi, in a statement posted on his official X handle, said that while her behaviour towards the airline’s crew members should not be condoned, justice should be fair, equal, and not selective.

The former Anambra governor, while making a veiled reference to the incident involving a Fuji artiste, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, last week, said, “It is unacceptable that she was hurriedly taken to court and remanded, while someone who visibly held a plane from taking off and put hundreds of lives at risk is still at large, with government agencies and some state officials speaking up for him to be forgiven.

“This case is not just about one young woman; it is about the double standards that poison our justice system. Justice in Nigeria must never be about who is poor or powerless versus who has influence or access to government officials.

“While Ms. Comfort Emmanson is in jail, the other offender who committed a more severe offence has not been held to the same standard. He has neither been arrested nor arraigned in any court.

“We must build a country where justice is fair, equal, and not selective, especially against women who are seen to be weaker.”

He also condemned what he described as the “dehumanising” treatment meted out to her.

“Stripping her publicly was not only unnecessary but also represents the height of rascality and abuse by our agencies,” the former governor stated.

According to him, the lady’s offence does not compare to the crimes committed daily by those parading themselves as “excellencies” while “looting public funds” without consequence, and yet have not been stripped or dehumanised in the name of justice.

“We must end this selective treatment of the poor or less privileged. If justice must be served, it should be served to all, and it must be served fairly.

“The Minister of Aviation and other relevant authorities owe the public an explanation for these double standards in their adjudication. Justice must be just, or it is nothing at all. The rule of law based on justice for all must remain the guidepost of our democracy,” said Obi.

Airline Operators of Nigeria on Monday imposed a no-fly life ban on Emmanson, who allegedly assaulted airline officials on the Ibom Air flight.

The AON, in a statement by its spokesperson, Obiora Okonkwo, on Monday, said the ban on Emmanson from flying with any AON member, either domestically or internationally, for life, takes immediate effect.

It also said anyone who exhibited such behaviour, going forward, would suffer a similar consequence.