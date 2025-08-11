Keyamo Says Worker Behind Indecent Video Of Ibom Air Passenger Will Be Sanctioned

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has condemned the release of an indecent video of the Ibom Air Passenger, Comfort Emmanson, who was accused of assaulting a crew member at the on Sunday.

Keyamo said that while the filming of her unruly behaviour as evidence to prosecute her was in order, the release of the video to the public to ridicule her was deplorable and unacceptable.

The minister said he had directed that whoever released the indecent part of the video should be identified and sanctioned.

“Whilst we support the filming of her recalcitrant behaviour as evidence to prosecute her, what is deplorable is to release such evidence containing indecent exposure to the public to ridicule her. That is totally unacceptable to us.

“We will not fold our arms and tolerate the debasing of womanhood. I have therefore directed that whoever RELEASED that part of the video containing the indecent exposure amongst the staff should be singled out and adequately sanctioned.

“I have also directed that the airlines must continue to train and retrain their staff in public relations and how to deal with potentially explosive situations in order to diffuse them promptly or nip them in the bud, except when it becomes inevitable,” said the senior advocate of Nigeria in a post on X on Monday.

Keyamo said he had also directed a joint security meeting between relevant agencies next week for better coordination of security measures in situations like this or similar ones we witnessed recently.

He urged genuinely aggrieved passengers to follow laid-down remedies to address grievances.

The minister stated, “The Consumer Protection Directorate of the NCAA has consistently advertised these remedies, and there is no point in trying to take the law into one’s hands that may lead to dire consequences. We will continue to apply equal sanctions available to us in aviation on any such erring passengers, that is, lengthy flight bans, and report the matters to other law-enforcement agencies to do their bit within their powers.”

No-Fly Life ban

The Airline Operators of Nigeria has imposed a no-fly life ban on a female passenger, Comfort Emmanson, who allegedly assaulted airline officials on an Ibom Air flight inbound Lagos from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The AON, in a statement by its spokesperson, Obiora Okonkwo, on Monday, said the ban on Emmanson from flying with any AON member, either domestically or internationally, for life, takes immediate effect.

Ibom Air had placed a travel restriction on Emmanson, for assaulting members of the airline’s Uyo–Lagos flight crew at the Lagos airport on Sunday.

Viral videos showed the passenger lashing slaps on one of the airline’s flight attendant, even as security officials tried to restrain her.

The airline said that shortly before take-off from Uyo, she was instructed to switch off her mobile phone.

“She bluntly refused to comply until the Pilot-in-Command made an announcement, after which a fellow passenger seated beside her took the phone and switched it off.

“This action prompted a verbal tirade from Ms. Emmanson. The situation was eventually calmed, and the flight departed as scheduled.

“Upon arrival in Lagos, Ms. Emmanson waited for all other passengers to disembark and then proceeded to confront the Purser who had earlier instructed her. She walked up to the unsuspecting Purser, stepped on her, forcibly tore off her wig, removed her glasses and threw it to the floor, and used her footwear to assault her,” the airline said.