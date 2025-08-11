NOSC Opens Submissions For 98th Oscars

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has announced the commencement of submissions for Nigeria’s entry in the Best International Feature Film (IFF) category at the 98th Academy Awards.

In a statement on Monday, the committee said, “The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has officially opened submissions for Nigeria’s entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.”

The committee announced that Nigerian filmmakers might submit eligible films through the official NOSC portal from 13 August to 12 September 2025.

According to the committee, the entry must be a feature-length film produced outside the United States, with at least 50 per cent of its dialogue in a language other than English.

“Nigerian Pidgin English is acceptable, [the entry] must include accurate, legible English subtitles, must meet AMPAS-approved technical specifications (35 mm, 70 mm, or digital cinema formats); and must have had a theatrical release for at least seven consecutive days between December 1, 2024, and October 31, 2025,” said the committee.

It noted that full eligibility guidelines and submission details were available on the NOSC website.

The NOSC is the sole body recognised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to select Nigeria’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category.

The selected film will represent Nigeria at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, joining the global competition for cinema’s most prestigious award.

The ceremony will be broadcast live to over 200 territories worldwide.

Last year, Nigeria’s entry for the 97th Academy Awards was the epic Hausa film, Mai Martaba.

Although it did not secure a final nomination, it marked a significant representation of Nigeria’s cinematic talent on the global stage.