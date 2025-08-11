Owo Church Attack Suspects Arraigned, Plead Not Guilty 

Five persons suspected to be masterminds of the 2022 bombing of Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, have pleaded not guilty to nine counts of terrorism filed against them by the Federal Government.

The suspects, Idris Omeiza, Al-Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdul Malik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Abubakar, who were arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court on Monday, are accused of being members of Al-Shabab terrorist group with a cell in Kogi State.

Justice Nwite has fixed August 19, 2025 for the commencement of trial.

The judge equally ordered the suspects to be remanded in the custody of the Department Of State Services (DSS).

The arraignment of the suspects comes three years after the then Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, said those behind the attack were arrested.

The National security Council had linked the attack to heinous activities of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Over 40 worshippers were killed and scores injured when marauders invaded the church during a Sunday service and open fire on Catholics during mass.

The then Ondo State Governor, the late Rotimi Akeredolu, had described the attack as a crime against humanity.

He had said the attack, though horrific, won’t not deter the indomitable spirit of the people of the state in their quest to fight insecurity. The then governor had re-echoed the calls for state police.

“A single police command can not guarantee safety in this country. We must have state police now. We are doing our best with Amotekun. But Amotekun is suffering a lot of limitations in getting all the equipment needed to fight these criminals,” he had said.