Protest In Kaduna Over Alleged Killing Of Youth By Joint Security Team 

Residents of the Barnawa area of the Kaduna metropolis on Monday staged a protest over the alleged killing of a young man by a joint security team, an incident that triggered anger and the closure of popular social spots in the neighbourhood.

The Kaduna State Police Command, through its spokesman, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident, stating that the victim was hit by a stray bullet when the security operatives raided some black spots in the Barnawa area.

However, residents said the victim was reportedly shot by a security officer who was in pursuit of a suspected drug dealer.

According to them, the fatal shooting occurred near one of the busy junctions in Barnawa (market), a densely populated area known for its vibrant nightlife.

It was alleged that security operatives had stormed the area in an unmarked vehicle and were chasing a young man suspected of having narcotics when the tragedy occurred.

“We were all here when they chased somebody. They were shouting at him to stop. Then one of them fired a shot, and it hit a completely different person who was just passing by. That boy had nothing to do with the matter. He was innocent,” an unnamed protester said.

The identity of the victim has not been officially released, but residents described him as a “quiet and hardworking young man” who lived within the Barnawa neighbourhood.

Following the killing of the man, aggrieved youths of the area blocked the Aliyu Makama Road in Barnawa, thereby causing a heavy traffic congestion.

They burnt tyres, chanted slogans, and vowed not to leave until justice was served.

“We are tired of security agents killing our brothers and sisters over nothing. They always say they are chasing criminals, but innocent people end up dying. We want the government to take action. This must not be swept under the carpet,” a female protester said.

The protest disrupted vehicular movement and forced many business owners to hurriedly shut their shops for fear of escalation.

Popular entertainment spots, bars, and eateries in the Barnawa area also shut their doors, leaving the usually bustling streets unusually quiet.

The PPRO told Channels Television that the area had been notorious for drug abuse and trafficking and other social vices, which prompted the joint security team to raid the area in line with its mandate to rid Kaduna of criminals such as phone snatchers, drug traffickers, armed robbers, and urban thugs.

On the killing of the passerby, Hassan said that the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, had ordered a full scale investigation into the incident, while also urging the public to go about their lawful daily activities.