Shettima Leads FG’s Delegation To Audu Ogbeh’s Family

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday led a Federal Government delegation on a condolence visit to the family of the late former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh.

Ogbeh, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2001 and 2005, died last Saturday at 78 years.

Two days after, Shettima described Ogbeh as one of Nigeria’s most visionary leaders whose contributions to food security will remain indelibly etched in the nation’s development history.

He said the passing of the elder statesman at 78 was “an irreparable loss to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation drive and national development trajectory.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“We are here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, the government, and people of Benue State over the sad demise of our elder statesman, Chief Audu Ogbeh,” Shettima said.

“We have not just lost a former minister; we have lost an irreplaceable institution whose vision and pragmatic approach to agricultural development transformed the landscape of our farming communities.”

The vice president paid tribute to the late politician, hailing him as a transformational leader whose impact transcended political affiliations and regional boundaries, adding that his work offered a blueprint for sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria.

He saluted Ogbeh’s integrity, dedication, and unwavering commitment to rural development, noting that millions of farming households benefited from his initiatives and vision.

“He was a most committed advocate of agricultural transformation who endeared himself to many with his wisdom, pragmatism, and genuine concern for the well-being of farming families. His demise represents a collective loss to our entire agricultural ecosystem”, Shettima said.