EFCC Warns ADC Against Politicising Corruption Cases

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has condemned what it calls the “unprovoked attack” on the commission by the African Democratic Congress, ADC’s concerning its handling of cases involving politically exposed persons.

In a statement made available to the press, the commission described the ADC’s attacks as a rude shock and unwarranted blame game.

The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, particularly accused the opposition party of attempting to politicise ongoing corruption investigations and shield politically exposed persons from accountability.

Responding to ADC’s allegations that the EFCC’s recent summons to some opposition figures were “politically motivated” and based on “old cases,” Olukoyede described the claims as self-serving, diversionary, and an attempt to whitewash individuals with corruption questions to answer.

“There is no time limit in criminal investigations. Fraud is fraud. Corruption is corruption. There are no sacred cows or partisan considerations in our work,” the EFCC chairman said. “Nothing will make an innocent person answer any charge from the EFCC.”

Olukoyede maintained that the EFCC’s investigative net cuts across party lines, pointing to ongoing probes involving serving governors, ministers, and senior figures in the ruling party.

He stressed that he had faced no backlash when investigating those in government and should therefore not be condemned for probing opposition leaders.

Court records, he noted, show that politicians from across the political spectrum are facing trial for alleged economic and financial crimes. “Many serving state governors of various political colours are on the EFCC radar,” he added.

“We will not be blackmailed into making full disclosures of ongoing investigations, no matter the provocation.”

The EFCC chairman acknowledged ADC’s statement that the anti-graft agency “belongs to the Nigerian people” and is “funded by taxpayers, not the ruling party,” but argued that this is precisely why the commission must remain impartial and unyielding.

Olukoyede urged political parties to focus on their partisan activities and stop distracting the EFCC from its constitutional mandate.

“The opposition figures the ADC is trying to defend know in their hearts that they have issues that necessitated our invitations. The only immunity against investigation is accountability and probity,” he added.

He called on Nigerians to ignore politically charged statements aimed at heating up the polity and diverting attention from the “pillage of the national treasury.”

