EFCC Warns ADC Against Politicising Corruption Cases

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has condemned what it calls the “unprovoked attack” on the commission by the African Democratic Congress, ADC’s concerning its handling of cases involving politically exposed persons.
In a statement made available to the press, the commission described the ADC’s attacks as a rude shock and unwarranted blame game.
The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, particularly accused the opposition party of attempting to politicise ongoing corruption investigations and shield politically exposed persons from accountability.
Responding to ADC’s allegations that the EFCC’s recent summons to some opposition figures were “politically motivated” and based on “old cases,” Olukoyede described the claims as self-serving, diversionary, and an attempt to whitewash individuals with corruption questions to answer.
“There is no time limit in criminal investigations. Fraud is fraud. Corruption is corruption. There are no sacred cows or partisan considerations in our work,” the EFCC chairman said. “Nothing will make an innocent person answer any charge from the EFCC.”
Olukoyede maintained that the EFCC’s investigative net cuts across party lines, pointing to ongoing probes involving serving governors, ministers, and senior figures in the ruling party.
He stressed that he had faced no backlash when investigating those in government and should therefore not be condemned for probing opposition leaders.
Court records, he noted, show that politicians from across the political spectrum are facing trial for alleged economic and financial crimes. “Many serving state governors of various political colours are on the EFCC radar,” he added.
“We will not be blackmailed into making full disclosures of ongoing investigations, no matter the provocation.”
The EFCC chairman acknowledged ADC’s statement that the anti-graft agency “belongs to the Nigerian people” and is “funded by taxpayers, not the ruling party,” but argued that this is precisely why the commission must remain impartial and unyielding.
Olukoyede urged political parties to focus on their partisan activities and stop distracting the EFCC from its constitutional mandate.
“The opposition figures the ADC is trying to defend know in their hearts that they have issues that necessitated our invitations. The only immunity against investigation is accountability and probity,” he added.
He called on Nigerians to ignore politically charged statements aimed at heating up the polity and diverting attention from the “pillage of the national treasury.”
Read the full press statement below:
EFCC PRESS STATEMENT
We Run a Non-Partisan Mandate
“ If I am not condemned for investigating both former and serving strong ruling party Governors and Ministers, I should not be condemned for also investigating opposition figures
– EFCC Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede
The African Democratic Congress, ADC’s unprovoked attack on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, concerning its handling of cases involving politically exposed persons from every divide, came as a rude shock and unwarranted blame game.
Every objective and discerning watcher of events in the national political scene, would admit that the Commission has been circumspect and dispassionate in the exercise of its mandate.
The ADC’s claims that “Opposition Coalition have received EFCC summons that are clearly politically motivated. These are not fresh cases arising from new evidence but new files opened in reaction to emergent political affiliations to intimidate key opposition figures”, are clearly self-serving, diversionary, narrow and idle. The question is, what determines “fresh cases” and old cases? Every corruption allegation deserves to be investigated and there is no constraint of time and season in criminal investigations.
Available records in our courts showed that several political figures of all divide are answering charges of alleged economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption. It is also public knowledge that the EFCC is busy investigating some key figures of the ruling party owing to allegations of corrupt practices. Besides, many serving state governors of various political colouration are on the investigative radar of the Commission. The Commission will not be blackmailed into making full disclosures of its discreet investigations of any state or non-state actor, no matter the provocation.
The ADC was right to have admitted that “The EFCC does not belong to the APC. It belongs to the Nigerian people. It is funded by taxpayers, not the ruling party.” Nothing can be farther from this truth.
The ADC and other political groups should focus on their partisan activities and allow the Commission to carry out her mandate. Nothing will make an innocent person answer any charge from the EFCC. The “opposition figures” the ADC is trying unsuccessfully to white-wash know in their hearts that they have issues that necessitated their invitations by the Commission. The immunity against any investigation by the EFCC is accountability and probity. Fraud is fraud. Corruption is corruption. There is no sacred cow, protected interest or partisan consideration in the investigation and prosecution of corruption.
The EFCC will continue to do its job and all well-meaning Nigerians are enjoined to ignore political statements meant to heat up the polity and divert attention from the pillage of the national treasury.
Dele Oyewale
Head, Media & Publicity
August 12, 2025