IYD 2025: Young Workers Push For Democracy, Justice, Better Future

Young workers globally are calling for democracy, justice and a better future as the world celebrates the 2025 International Youth Day on August 12.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), in a statement said it celebrates the power of young people to shape a more just and sustainable world.

According to the statement, with the United Nations theme, “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,” the ITUC said that this year, it recognises how young people, especially young workers, are no longer waiting for change, but are already driving it.

“From leading local climate actions to organising unions and resisting authoritarianism, young people are on the front lines of the fight for democracy, decent work, and human rights. Their leadership is essential to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and responding to the converging crises of our time.

“In 2025, the ITUC’s campaign “For Democracy that Delivers” is spotlighting the urgent need to rebuild democratic institutions that work for working people. Youth participation is central to this. Around the world, young people are demanding democratic renewal at work, in our societies and in global institutions,” the ITUC said in a statement.

Also, while commenting on the Day, ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “Democracy and trade unions are under attack in every region of the world. The rights to organise, strike and bargain collectively are being eroded. Authoritarian forces and far-right movements are rising. Young workers are among those most impacted, yet they are also leading the pushback.

“Young workers know that democracy is not just about elections. It’s about participation, inclusion and collective action. Young people are demanding a democracy that delivers for people and the planet.”

To mark the IYD 2025, the ITUC Youth Committee said it is launching a new policy paper on ‘Polycrisis and Young Workers’, which highlights how young workers are navigating a world of overlapping crises.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Hit With 15% Trump Tariff, See Full List Of Countries Affected

ITUC Youth Committee Chair Satyajeet Gongolla concluded: “Young trade union activists are organising in their communities and workplaces for real solutions, from gender justice and a just transition to decent jobs and strong, inclusive unions.

“Young workers are showing what democracy can look like: solidarity in action, inclusion in practice, and justice for future generations.”