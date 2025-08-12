LASU Calls Off Strike After Meeting With Lagos Govt

Senate of the Lagos State University on Tuesday called off its industrial action following the decision of its Joint Action Committee after meeting with the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, last Thursday.

A statement signed by the Deputy Registrar/Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations of the institution, Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, said the JAC also approved the resumption of academic and social activities in the University with effect from Wednesday, 13th August 2025.

After due consideration of the updates received from the University’s Vice-Chancellor on the said meeting, the Senate said it resolved that: all academic and social activities should resume across the University on Wednesday, 13th August 2025, students should move into their hostels on all University campuses in Ojo, Ikeja and Epe from Wednesday, 13th August 2025, and that the 2024/2025 Second Semester Examinations, previously suspended, should commence on Monday, 18th August 2025.

“Students are advised to return promptly and prepare adequately for the examinations,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: I Can’t Work With Tinubu As President, Would’ve Resigned If Appointed — Ex-SGF Lawal

Recall that the institution’s Senate, at its virtual meeting held on Saturday, 2nd August 2025, suspended all academic and social activities following the declaration of industrial action by the JAC of Staff Unions on Thursday, 31st July 2025.