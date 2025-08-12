Police Intercept Motorcycle Rider With Three Skulls In Ogun

The Ogun Police Command says its operatives have arrested two men in connection with the unlawful possession of three human skulls in the Ijebu area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“On Monday, 11th August 2025, at about 1400hrs, a team of Mobile Police Officers from 71 PMF Awa Ijebu was conducting a routine stop-and-search operation along the Ijebu Ode/Ibadan Expressway at Refugees Camp Junction, Oru Ijebu. During the exercise, the officers intercepted one Kadir Owolabi, ‘m’, who was riding a motorcycle. A search of his luggage led to the shocking discovery of three human skulls,” Odutola said.

According to her, the preliminary investigation led to the arrest of another suspect, Jamiu Yisa, aged 53, behind the Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has, however, directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the case for discreet investigations.

The State Police Command also reiterated its commitment to decisive action against crime and urged residents to cooperate with the Command, just as it assured members of the public of trust, confidentiality, and identity protection.