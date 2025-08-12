VIDEO: I Have No Apologies About My Friendship With Tinubu — Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, says he has no apologies about his friendship with President Bola Tinubu despite that they don’t belong to the same political party.

Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) stated this on Tuesday after he met with Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja.

During the visit, Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), donned a cap emblazoned with inscriptions pledging support for Tinubu, who is seeking re-election in 2027.

The Anambra governor said, “I have no apologies about it. President Tinubu is my friend, has been my friend, (for) 22 years now and counting.

“So, you don’t deny your friend. He is my friend. I support him, I am impressed by the bold steps he has taken, particularly in the area of the economy.”

Interestingly, one of Soludo’s predecessors Peter Obi is seeking to become president in 2027 but the former has opposed the latter’s single-term bid.

Watch video: