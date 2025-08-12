Women Can Be In Any Space They Want, Says Tems

Singer Tems has spoken about the challenges women like her face in the music industry—and why she’s determined to change the narrative.

In an interview with the BBC Africa, Tems explained that getting respect as a woman in the business wasn’t easy.

“It was difficult to find people to take me seriously, but it didn’t mean that I stopped. I just kept going,” she said.

For her, the mission goes beyond personal success—it’s about redefining how women see themselves and how they are seen by others.

Tems, also known as Temilade Openiyi, considers herself the right person to launch her platform ‘The Leading Vibe Initiative’, which aims to support, promote and connect African female singers, songwriters and producers.

“As a woman myself, I’m the best person to start something like this because that’s the aim of this,” said the two-time Grammy winner.

The 30-year old explained that she wants to change the way people see women, and the way women see themselves in music.

Tems is not only talking about female artists, she’s pushing for visible representation of women across board—producers, audio engineers, instrumentalists, managers, and more.

“When people tell you to change your sound, change your style, you look at them and say no,” she said.

“If it means me not being signed, I was okay not being signed; I went to a couple places that didn’t sign me, and I was okay with that,” Tems said.

Interestingly, music isn’t her only passion. The 30-year old has also stepped into an unexpected arena—becoming a US football club owner in San Diego. Like many Nigerians, she’s a fan of the sport, but she never pictured herself on the ownership side.

“It’s a space where women are underrepresented, and I wanted it to be known that women can be in any space if they want,” she said about women playing football.

From the studio to the football field, Tems is proving that women can break boundaries and thrive wherever they choose.