At Least 20 Migrants Dead In Shipwreck Off Italy’s Lampedusa

At least 20 migrants died after a boat overturned in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, with many more still missing, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

“Deep anguish for the umpteenth shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, where UNHCR is now assisting the survivors. It looks to be 20 bodies found and as many missing,” wrote the agency’s spokesman, Filippo Ungaro, on social media.

Italian news agency Radio Radicale said the boat had been carrying 97 people when it shipwrecked 14 miles southwest of Lampedusa.

Details remained sketchy but Save the Children Italy said that a baby girl, aged one-and-a-half, appeared to be lost in the shipwreck.

READ ALSO: Four Migrants Dead, 20 Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Dominican Republic

RaiRadio1 reported between 12 and 17 migrants missing, and said that 60 survivors had been transported to safety on the island.

The boat, which had already overturned, was spotted from the air by a plane from Italy’s financial police, it said.

Migrants heading to Italy from North Africa often cross in leaky or overcrowded boats via the central Mediterranean route, one of the world’s deadliest, and arrive in Lampedusa.

The UNHCR said Wednesday there had been 675 migrant deaths on the central Mediterranean route so far this year.

As of Wednesday, 38,263 migrants have arrived on Italy’s shores this year, according to the interior ministry.

AFP