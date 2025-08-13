FG To Engage KWAM 1 As Airport Security Ambassador After Aircraft-Blocking Incident

The Federal Government says it will engage Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM 1, as an ambassador for airport security protocol after he attempted to block a moving aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had imposed an indefinite flight ban and filed a criminal complaint against him.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo announced a review of the sanctions, citing appeals from well-meaning individuals and the singer’s public show of remorse.

“In the case of KWAM 1, the NCAA is to reduce his flight ban to a one-month period. FAAN will also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward.

“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1,” the minister said.

The incident, which occurred on 5 August 2025, involved a ValueJet Airlines aircraft preparing to taxi. The singer was seen in viral footage standing in front of the plane and was said to have allegedly assaulted an airport official. The act drew widespread condemnation, with calls for his arrest and prosecution.

He was placed on an indefinite flight ban, and a petition was written against him.

But the singer, last Friday, released an apology, admitted his fault, and pleaded for forgiveness.

“I take full responsibility for all incidents. Once again, I seek forgiveness from Mr President, the Minister for Aviation, the pilot, the airline staff, passengers, and my fans across the globe,” the Fuji star said.

Explaining the events leading to the altercation, the Fuji singer said the matter arose from a water container he was carrying.

“I poured water in it because of my health situation. I need to be sipping water because I’m dehydrated, as recommended by my doctor,” he said.

More than one week after the incident, Keyamo said the NCAA will also restore the licences of ValueJet’s Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba – who were on board the aircraft – after a one-month suspension.

The review of the ban followed the controversy over perceived selective justice, sparked by the detention of another passenger, Comfort Emmanson, for “unruly” behaviour aboard an Ibom Air flight.

While Emmanson was remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, the handling of KWAM 1’s case drew criticism from the public.

However, Keyamo on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of the case against Emmanson.

“In the case of the unruly passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, on the Ibom Airline on Sunday, the 10th of August, 2025, I have conferred with Ibom Airline to withdraw the Complaint against her today,” he wrote.

“When the Police took her Statement in the presence of her lawyer, she exhibited great remorse for her conduct.”

The minister said the recent incidents had “helped to raise public awareness about appropriate conduct within the aviation space” and revealed that both passengers and airline staff had committed wrongs in the cases under review.

“These above decisions were taken by the government and the airline operators purely on compassionate grounds. Government will never pander to base sentiments, politically motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachment of our laws is involved,” he said.

The minister directed all relevant aviation agencies to begin a retreat next week to retrain personnel on managing disruptive passengers and de-escalating potentially explosive situations.

He noted that airlines will also hold sessions to address staff conduct towards travellers.