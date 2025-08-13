UPDATED: Ibom Air Passenger Released From Kirikiri Correctional Centre

The Ibom Air Passenger, Comfort Emmanson, who was arraigned and remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, over her alleged unruly behaviour during a flight inbound Lagos from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Sunday, has been released.

Emmanson was discharged by Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami on Wednesday after the five counts against her were struck out, following the withdrawal of the case against her.



The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed her release to Channels Television on Wednesday.

“Emmanson has gone home from the court. I can confirm that,” he said in a terse message.

Keyamo had, in a statement on Wednesday, said the move was necessitated by consultation with critical stakeholders in the aviation sector and those involved in the “unfortunate incidents regarding the unruly behaviours of certain individuals at our airports of recent”.

Emmanson had been accused of assaulting a flight attendant and being confrontational with security agents at the Lagos airport on Sunday.

Following the incident, the Airline Operators of Nigeria imposed a no-fly ban for life on her.

The alleged assault led to her being arraigned before the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on criminal charges and remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos State on Monday.

He explained that she was remanded because she failed to provide adequate sureties in court.

While condemning her actions, the minister also criticised the circulation of the viral indecent video, which showed Emmanson’s top torn and her upper body exposed.

He said he had ordered action against the Ibom Air officials who leaked the footage.

But her arrest, arraignment, and remand sparked outrage among civil societies, the public, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which condemned Ibom Air and the AON for the unfair manner in which the incident was handled.

In a U-turn on Wednesday, Keymao said parties involved in the incidents had learnt their lessons.

He also said the incident had raised public awareness of airport security protocols regarding travelling.

Following deliberations, “including appeals made by well-meaning individuals and remorse shown by the actors”, Keyamo said he had prevailed on Ibom Airline to withdraw the complaint against Emmanson.

“In the case of the unruly passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, on the Ibom Airline on Sunday, August 10, 2025, I have conferred with Ibom Airline to withdraw the complaint against her today. When the police took her Statement in the presence of her lawyer, she exhibited great remorse for her conduct.

“I have also conferred with the leadership of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and have appealed to them to lift the lifetime flying ban imposed on her, to which they agreed. The details of the resolution will be made public by AON subsequently,” the minister’s statement partly read.